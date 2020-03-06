Interesting move on her part. It’s of course true, but it always was. So by calling it out, is she throwing in with Biden?

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) is failing to address online harassment perpetrated by his supporters, adding that candidates are responsible for the behavior of their supporters.

“I think there’s a real problem with this online bullying and sort of organized nastiness, and I’m not just talking about who said mean things,” Warren said during a Thursday interview with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow. “I’m talking about some really ugly stuff that went on.”

Warren mentioned harassment experienced by members of Nevada’s Culinary Workers Union Local 226 after the union criticized Sanders’s Medicare for All proposal.

