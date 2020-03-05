What a creep.https://t.co/3hdtDWRRtw
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 5, 2020
This guy has some nerve.
Via NY Post:
He’s never heard of Prozac?
Bill Clinton waves off his tawdry affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky in a new documentary — by saying it was something he did “to manage my anxiety.”
The ex-president, in the upcoming Hulu series “Hillary” about his wife, likens working in the Oval Office to being a boxer “staggering” around after a 15-round prize fight that’s been extended to 30-rounds.
“And here’s something that’ll take your mind off it for a while,” Clinton, 73, says of his two-year tryst with Lewinsky that began in 1995 when she was 22.
“Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” he continues.
“Things I did to manage my anxieties for years.”