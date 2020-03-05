This guy has some nerve.

Via NY Post:

He’s never heard of Prozac?

Bill Clinton waves off his tawdry affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky in a new documentary — by saying it was something he did “to manage my anxiety.”

The ex-president, in the upcoming Hulu series “Hillary” about his wife, likens working in the Oval Office to being a boxer “staggering” around after a 15-round prize fight that’s been extended to 30-rounds.

“And here’s something that’ll take your mind off it for a while,” Clinton, 73, says of his two-year tryst with Lewinsky that began in 1995 when she was 22.

“Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” he continues.

“Things I did to manage my anxieties for years.”

