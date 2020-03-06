MSNBC's Brian Williams and NYT Editorial Board member Mara Gay do the math and conclude that Journalist Mekita Rivas is right, with the $500 million Bloomberg spent on ads he could have given $1 million to every American. pic.twitter.com/S9yWNqxoHN

These are the folks who think they are our betters.

Via Daily Wire:

MSNBC’s Brian Williams and New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay made an embarrassing math error late on Thursday night regarding the amount of money that Mike Bloomberg spent on his failed Democratic presidential campaign.

“Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money that he spent, he could have given every American a million dollars,” Gay said.

Williams’ show aired the tweet on national television.

“I’ve got it. Let’s put it on the screen,” Williams said. “When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear.”

