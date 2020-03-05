This is the same character who went along with Democrats in a purely political impeachment. And let’s not look behind the curtain at the guy on the Burisma board who was an advisor to Romney.

Via The Blaze:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made comments that many took to mean that he would vote against a subpoena in the investigation into Joe Biden’s Ukrainian scandal.

“There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political,” Romney said to reporters on Thursday.

“And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations,” he added, “and would hope that if there’s something of significance, it needs to be evaluated, and that it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that’s not as political as perhaps a committee of our, of our body.”

Keep reading…