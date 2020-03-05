Trump finally stopped the influx precipitated by Obama’s policies. So Dems want to stop him, of course.

Via Fox News:

Officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are crediting President Trump’s agenda for giving an unprecedented boost to law enforcement, saying it has dramatically reduced the number of migrants released within the United States and bolstered the agency’s ability to remove illegal immigrants.

For the past five months, the number of removals has outpaced the number of apprehensions — putting law enforcement on the offense in an ongoing battle against drug traffickers and human smugglers on the border. During the height of the migrant crisis in May 2019, the agency released more than 80,000 immigrants into the interior United States.

By January, that number had fallen to fewer than 2,000 and those were due to medical emergencies and other “legitimate” issues, CBP leadership claimed, like paroling foreign nationals to testify in court. The president offered a variety of tools that made it possible for immigration enforcement to decisively provide some kind of consequence for illegal immigrants — emphasizing the administration’s message that illegal entry won’t go unnoticed.

