Schumer’s still spinning and lying about it.

Via Daily Caller:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walked back his Wednesday warning to Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, saying his words didn’t come out the way he intended them to.

The senate minority leader noted Thursday on the House floor, “I should not have used the words I used yesterday.”

“They didn’t come out the way I intended to,” Schumer said. “My point was that there would be political consequences — political consequences for President Trump and Senate Republicans if the Supreme Court, with the newly confirmed justices, stripped away a woman’s right to choose.”

“Of course I didn’t intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court and it is a gross distortion to imply otherwise,” the New York senator added.

