. @RashidaTlaib at today’s abortion rally: “Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin' obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!”

Um, exactly who would want to?

Via Daily Wire:

During oral arguments for the first Supreme Court abortion case since Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, abortion activists rallied outside of the courthouse to celebrate themselves and their pro-abortion views.

According to a video segment of the event posted by Grabien, one of the speakers, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), delivered a particularly loud sermon during which she condemned undisclosed individuals for being “obsessed” with her body, and recounted her pro-abortion clapbacks from her time as a Michigan lawmaker.

“This past year, I realized — my, my, my are they obsessed with our bodies, how we talk, how we look, what we stand for — I mean this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country,” said Tlaib.

