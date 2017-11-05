Of course he doesn’t admit to knowing Steele was being paid. That would be an FEC violation of law.

Via Daily Caller:

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said Friday that he instructed the campaign’s legal team to conduct the opposition research that led to the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Mook also suggested that he and others on the campaign were briefed on some of the findings in the dossier, which was compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Mook did say that he was not aware that Steele was involved in the opposition research.

Mook is the first member of the Clinton campaign to acknowledge having any awareness of the Trump investigation, which was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS. Hillary Clinton herself said earlier this week that she did not know her campaign was behind the funding for the dossier.

