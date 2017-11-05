Including Al Waleed bin Talal, Clinton supporter and major anti-Trump person, who owns part of Twitter.

Via Daily Mail:

Dozens of princes and former government ministers have been arrested in Saudi Arabia hours after an anti-corruption commission was formed.

A Saudi government official with close ties to security has said 11 princes and 38 former government ministers, deputies and businessmen are being held in five-star hotels across the capital, Riyadh, in the anti-corruption sweep.

Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – who is one of the richest men in the world and owns London’s top hotel the Savoy – is one of the men who has been detained.

Reports suggest some of the detainees are being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.

A royal court official, Badr al-Asaker, on Sunday appeared to confirm the arrests on Twitter, describing a ‘historic and black night against the corrupt’.

The powerful heads of the Saudi National Guard, an elite internal security force, and the navy were also replaced in a series of high-profile sackings that sent shock waves in the kingdom.

Prince Alwaleed is one of the Middle East’s richest people, with investments in Twitter, Apple, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, Citigroup, the Four Seasons hotel chains and most recently in ride sharing service Lyft.

He’s also known for being among the most outspoken Saudi royals, long advocating for greater women’s rights.

He is also majority owner of the popular Rotana Group of Arabic channels.

The government has so far only announced that an anti-corruption probe was launched, with state-linked media reporting that dozens of princes and ministers were detained without releasing their names.

