You can make big moves, like the Dream Act. Or small moves, like simply neglecting the resources to actually attend to the problem.

Via Conservative Tribune:

A new report from conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch revealed that a federal audit found the computer system used by the Department of Homeland Security and border agents to screen for illegal aliens was so slow it was pretty much broken.

The report, published last week, noted that DHS’ “front-line border protection agency is slow, frequently blacks out and can’t prevent the entry of inadmissible aliens with ‘harmful intent.’”

“Incredibly, thousands of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents rely on the flawed information technology (IT) system to fulfill their duty of securing the nation’s borders and keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the United States,” it states.

The Judicial Watch report is based on an audit by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General. The IG’s report found woefully inadequate conditions for Customs and Border Protection.

