Christmas is coming just a little bit early this year for Jacob Thompson.

The 9-year-old has a passion for penguins, Legos and “Star Wars,” but he especially loves the holiday season, his stepmother, Tara Artinyan told WXYZ.

Jacob was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk nueroblastoma when he was 5 years old. He was admitted to Portland’s Barabara Bush Children’s Hospital for the “last time” on Oct. 11, when doctors told the family he likely wouldn’t make it to Christmas.

According to the American Cancer Society, only half of the children diagnosed with the disease survive past 5 years of age.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” his mother, Michelle Thompson Simard told Good Housekeeping. “And we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

The 9-year-old’s wish? That everyone send him Christmas cards so that he can celebrate his favorite holiday early.

“He got some cards from this Halloween, and he opened them up and saw them and it was like getting a gift. He read it to us and a had big smile on his face and his nose scrunched,” Jacob’s father, Roger Guay, told the news station. “He was excited to see what people had to say and it just brightened his day.”[…]

If you’re interested in sending in cards, address them to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

