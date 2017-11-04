Ended with the taxpayer relief shot.

Via KRTV:

A man was killed by police after a dangerous standoff that involved gunfire that lasted nine hours on Saturday.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John confirmed the suspect drove an SUV through the front entrance of the Big Bear Sports Center on King Avenue West around 3 a.m.

The suspect shot at officers who arrived at the scene. Several volleys of gunfire were exchanged.

St. John said at least seven officers discharged weapons over the course of the standoff.

The suspect, who was identified by police but remained uncooperative through the negotiating process, was found deceased around 1 p.m. His name has not yet been released.

Big Bear suffered significant damage to the store including the entrance. […]

The incident began around 3 a.m. when the man drove a vehicle through the entrance. Police believe he was trying to steal guns.

At around 4:30 a.m. police engaged with the suspect and exchanged gunfire. No officers were hit but it is unclear if the suspect was wounded. A police vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

