He was assaulted while mowing his lawn. The FBI is indicating that it was political.

Via Daily Caller:

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted at his Bowling Green home on Friday afternoon, according to local news reports.

The Kentucky State Police responded to Rand’s residence at 3:21 p.m., according to a press release from the agency.

Rene Albert Boucher, 59, was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree. Paul, a Republican, suffered minor injuries in the attack, details of which are still unknown.

Kentucky State Board of Election voting records list Boucher as a registered Democrat. A person with the same name also works as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Keep reading…