Bernie would have had a better chance.

Via NY Daily News:

Hillary Clinton’s lifeless campaign and 9/11 swoon nearly led Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile to replace her with Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.

Brazile, in her tell-all memoir of the contentious 2016 presidential race, reveals she pondered yanking Clinton off the ballot after she collapsed while leaving a Ground Zero memorial service.

By then, the Clinton campaign was permeated by the “odor of failure” and Brazile thought the sitting vice president might energize the troops, according to The Washington Post.

“Again and again I thought about Joe Biden,” Brazile writes in the book. “(But) no matter my doubts and my fears about the election and Hillary as a candidate, I could not make good on my threat to replace her.”

Brazile, before scrapping the plan, envisioned New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as Biden’s running mate on the revamped ticket.

