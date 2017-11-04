Bush the elder voted for Hillary.

Via Daily Mail:

In a new biographical book out in just weeks former Presidents George W. Bush, President George H.W. Bush give scathing assessments of Donald Trump.

In ‘The Last Republicans’ the father son presidential team, give their insights on politics in America. In an interview with Bush Sr. he says of Trump in May of 2016 ‘I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.’

George W. Bush echoed his father’s sentiments when he told the author Mark Updegrove, ‘As you know from looking at my family, humility is a certain heritage. That’s what they expect, and we’re not seeing that (in Trump).’

Updegrove explains he came to the tome’s title after the junior Bush said he feared he would be the last Republican president- and not just because of potential Hillary Clinton win at the time- but ‘because Donald Trump represented everything that the Bushes abhorred.’

The White House shot back Saturday. ‘If one presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had.’

‘And that begins with the Iraq war, one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history.’

This is the first time either of the men have given their frank assessment of Trump. According to CNN, the book will also reveal their rare insight into the 2016 presidential race- as it unfolded.

‘If you look at the Bush family, it makes perfect sense. Donald Trump is everything that the Bush family is not,’ Updegrove told CNN.

‘George Bush grew up thinking about the greater good. Donald Trump is manifestly narcissistic. It’s part of his brand. And that brand is the antithesis of the Bush brand.’

In the book, Updegrove writes that the younger Bush did not think Trump would win when he first entered the presidential race.

‘Interesting, won’t last’ was the younger Bush’s reaction in the early days of the race, Updegrove wrote.

He was also surprised when Trump emerged as the Republican Party nominee. ‘When you’re not out there and you’re not with the people, you don’t get a good sense of (the mood),” George W. Bush told Updegrove.

When it came down to election day, neither voted for their party’s nominee.

The younger voted ‘None of the Above’ for the presidential ticket, and voted Republican down the line afterwards. Meanwhile the elder Bush voted for Hillary Clinton.

