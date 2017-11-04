Lone wolves?

Sayfullo Saipov’s neighbors and acquaintances have been coming forward to paint a portrait of the suspected New York City terrorist.

One Tampa neighbor casually dropped a remarkable detail deep in a Washington Post story on Wednesday: a group of “about 30 men, young and old, gathered at Saipov’s house to pray” on “most weekends.”

No further information is provided about these men or whether they are persons of interest to law enforcement.

The neighbor, Kyong Eagan, spoke well of Saipov, describing him as a “very polite man” who gave her water, juice, and even home-cooked meals during the year he lived in her apartment complex.

She expressed astonishment that he committed a terrorist atrocity: “He never said anything hateful about the country. He’s a monster now.”

An imam at a mosque Saipov attended in Tampa told the New York Times he “worried Mr. Saipov was misinterpreting Islam and urged him to calm down and study the religion.” This imam asked for anonymity because he feared reprisals from other radicals. This information does not paint Saipov as an encouraging candidate for holding prayer services, although he might only have provided the venue.

