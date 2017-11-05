Different rules and laws in Zimbabwe.

Via Reuters:

A U.S. citizen was charged on Friday with attempting to overthrow the Zimbabwean government, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail, after police earlier accused her of insulting 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Martha O‘Donovan, who works for Magamba TV, which describes itself as Zimbabwe’s leading producer of political satire, was picked up in a dawn raid on her Harare home, her lawyer said.

O‘Donovan, who denies both charges, was expected in court on Saturday, lawyer Obey Shava said.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment on the new, much more serious, charge.

O‘Donovan was first charged with insulting and undermining the president, according to a police charge sheet, which accused her of last month calling Mugabe a “selfish and sick man” on Twitter, the first such arrest since the creation of a Ministry of Cyber Security last month.

That charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, her lawyer said.

Shava said police then accused O‘Donovan of setting up Magamba, being behind a “shadowy Twitter character” called @matigary and setting up another Twitter account @OpenParlyZw “for the sole purpose of overthrowing the government through unconstitutional means”.

