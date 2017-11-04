Including that he had a lot of connections to Communists, at least according to the report.

Via Daily Mail:

An FBI report has been declassified as part of the newly released John F. Kennedy assassination files, and claims Martin Luther King Jr had an ‘all-night sex orgy’ at a training workshop.

The report released on Friday was written just weeks before the revered civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968, and details allegations about a workshop King held earlier that year in Miami.

The FBI’s sex smears against King have been well known for years, but the newly released 20-page report offers new insight into the harsh portrait the Bureau attempted to paint of him as he campaigned for civil rights and economic reforms.

It is not clear whether the FBI was able to confirm any of the salacious claims it included in the analysis, and they could not be independently verified.

The report, dated March 12, 1968, explains in the introduction that it had been prepared to offer officials insights into King’s ‘views, goals, objectives, tactics and the reasons therefor’. King was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

‘The course King chooses to follow at this critical time could have momentous impact on the future of race relations in the United States,’ the introduction said.

A section in the report titled ‘King’s Personal Conduct’ begins: ‘With funds that he had received from the Ford Foundation, King held the first of two workshops in Miami, Florida in February, 1968, to train Negro ministers in urban leadership.’

‘One Negro minister in attendance later expressed his disgust with the behind-the-scene drinking, fornication, and homosexuality that went on at the conference,’ the document reads.

‘Several Negro and white prostitutes were brought in from the Miami area. An all night-sex orgy was held with these prostitutes and some of the delegates in attendance,’ it goes on.

The report claims that a large table at the event was filled with whiskey, and ‘two Negro prostitutes were paid $50.00 to put on a sex show for the entertainment of guests.’

Keep reading…