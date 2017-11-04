Which explains why Democrats are going after Sessions again claiming that he didn’t reveal George Papadopolous’ meeting with a Russian official. Now, having learned their game, Sessions shouldn’t recuse over that but pursue Uranium One and the Russian bribery case.

Via Free Beacon:

Department of Justice (DOJ) sources disputed reports late Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from decisions involving potential investigations into alleged corruption surrounding a deal that gave Russia control of a large portion of U.S. uranium-mining capacity.

DOJ officials told the Free Beacon that Sessions has not recused himself from deciding how the Justice Department should respond to recent reports raising questions about the Obama administration’s approval of a 2010 purchase of Uranium One, which controlled 20 percent of U.S. uranium, by Russian energy company Rosatam.

Sessions, in his role as attorney general, could recommend an internal DOJ investigation into the matter or appoint an outside special counsel to handle it.

