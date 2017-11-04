Modern day overseers.

Via Townhall:

America’s urban communities need a reformation. So why do they keep electing Democrats whose progressive policies hold them hostage on the plantation of liberal ideology?

Every week a prominent Democrat is in the news labeling their opposition as racist as if it is some sort of sport. Do you support school choice that helps struggling black parents endgenerational poverty? Racist. Call out black crime rates that disproportionately claim black victims? Racist. Criticize the welfare state that keeps black people hooked on government handouts? Racist. Are you a Republican? Automatic racist. And if you’re a black conservative like I am, it’s even worse.

No substantive conversation can take place in this environment. Liberal politicians that engage in identity politics have diluted what it actually means to call out racism. Democrats refuse to admit just how harmful their own policies are to black and other urban communities.

And oftentimes, the Congressional Black Caucus is a leading player in this putrid game. The CBC has been appointed gatekeepers by the liberal white establishment to keep blacks tethered to the plantation of liberal ideology and to go after anyone who dare escape.

Education is the vehicle to upward mobility for black people trapped in dysfunctional urban centers with high poverty rates, high infant mortality, high unemployment, and high crime involvement that results in high incarceration rates. After all, an educated black student is less likely to be involved in gangs and criminal activity. That’s something you’d never hear a liberal CBC member admit, but having spent my life serving the black community as a career law enforcement official, I have had a front row seat from which to view this urban decay.[…]

Come election time, the black community needs to send a message to the CBC that they won’t be exploited any longer. President Trump successfully appealed to black voters in the 2016 election, with an increased number of black Americans voting for him while others helped him win by staying home. Hopefully that pattern continues in the 2018 midterms.

