Obama buddies. How did that deal work out?

Via Fox News:

Iran’s government displayed a ballistic missile while crowds chanted “Down with the U.S.” and burned an American flag as the country marked the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. embassy takeover and hostage crisis on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the former embassy site in Tehran to commemorate one of the pivotal events of the Islamic Revolution.

In an apparent show of force, the gathering included a surface-to-surface Sejji missile with a range of 1,200 miles. It was the first time Iran had displayed a missile at the annual event and comes a month after President Trump refused to re-certify Iran’s compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran’s leaders say they are proud of its missile program.

“That America thinks Iran is going to put aside its military power is a childish dream,” said Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of its elite Revolutionary Guards which oversees the missile development, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The Fars news agency posted pictures of demonstrators burning an effigy of Trump and holding up signs saying “Death to America,” Reuters reported.

