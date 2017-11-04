Via NY Post:

Ronan Farrow had not anticipated the “cascade” of women from various industries coming forward, after his and the New York Times’ pieces on Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault were published.

Farrow was Stephen Colbert’s last-minute guest Friday night, after “Late Show” scrubbed a pre-taped interview with CBS primetime star Jeremy Piven, who has been accused of predatory behavior.

Interviewing Farrow, Colbert said he was aware Weinstein “was known for monstrous behavior” and wondered if Farrow got warned off his reporting.

Farrow responded he’d been threatened with a lawsuit from Weinstein’s lawyer, and intermediaries made a lot of “threatening and menacing” statements. He declined to discuss details, calling them “private” communications, but added, “yeah, menacing stuff.”

“This was a public safety issue,” Farrow insisted of his report. “You can’t stop going if you have evidence there’s maybe an ongoing pattern of behavior that’s endangering people.”

Keep reading…