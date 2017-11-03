Via The Blaze:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pulls no punches when it comes to safeguarding U.S. interests at the UN. Haley delivered a speech Wednesday at the General Assembly where she called for an end to the U.S. embargo on Cuba.

Here’s what she had to say:

“One year ago, the United States abstained when voting on the same resolution. The reason given was that the continuation of the embargo was not isolating Cuba, but was, in fact, isolating the United States. It is true that we have been left nearly alone in opposition to this annual resolution. No doubt, there will be some here who do not understand how we can take such opposite positions separated by just 12 months. They will wonder how we could passively accept this resolution last year and energetically oppose it this year. To those who are confused as to where the United States stands, let me be clear: As is their right, under our Constitution, the American people have spoken. They have chosen a new president and he has chosen a new ambassador to the United Nations. As long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms; as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those rights, the United States does not fear isolation in this chamber or anywhere else. Our principles are not up for a vote; they are enshrined in our Constitution.

