Sessions doesn't remember what he said, when he said it, & where he was when he said it. Don't blame him. Time to go back to the plantation.
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) November 3, 2017
Maxine wouldn’t like the plantation.
Rep. Maxine Waters called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions following this week’s developments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
“Sessions doesn’t remember what he said, when he said it, & where he was when he said it. Don’t blame him,” the California Democrat tweeted Friday afternoon.
“Time to go back to the plantation,” she added.
When Sessions gave testimony during a Senate hearing in June about Russia’s influence on the election, he said “I don’t recall” numerous times.