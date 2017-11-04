Sessions doesn't remember what he said, when he said it, & where he was when he said it. Don't blame him. Time to go back to the plantation.

Maxine wouldn’t like the plantation.

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Maxine Waters called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions following this week’s developments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“Sessions doesn’t remember what he said, when he said it, & where he was when he said it. Don’t blame him,” the California Democrat tweeted Friday afternoon.

“Time to go back to the plantation,” she added.

When Sessions gave testimony during a Senate hearing in June about Russia’s influence on the election, he said “I don’t recall” numerous times.

