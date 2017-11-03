From Akela:

“I’m now on the first of the last 3 chemo infusions. They’ve decided any more will likely kill me, so this is it. The cancer has spread to my stomach and the prognosis is the same, 6-8 mo. Hospice will be home care and eventually my organs will begin to shut down until my body can no longer self-sustain and I check out.”

“I’m in good spirits and do not fear this at all. I’ll likely live longer than they predict, but whatever time I have I’ll enjoy. No need to feel bad for me. I’m going home. What could be better than that?”