When has Antifa held a peaceful rally?

Via Oregon Live:

A new anti-fascist group plans a rally Saturday in downtown Portland – part of series scheduled in cities across the country – but the demonstrations have whipped up a heap of warnings by right-wing groups on social media that the gatherings will signal a “civil war.”

Robert Brown, lead organizer for the Portland event, dismissed the claims of planned violence as “nonsense” and a “hoax” intended to scare people from participating in the march. A national spokesman for the group sponsoring the protests, Refuse Fascism, also denounced claims of any attacks during any of the demonstrations.

Since August, Facebook groups, YouTube videos and posts on other social media platforms – including use of the tag #CivilWar2017 – have warned that anti-fascists will cause a violent uprising Nov. 4 against supporters of the Trump administration.

The claims have ranged from the staging of “mass riots” to plans to “kill every single Trump voter, Conservative and gun owner.”

Portland police said they know of no plans for violence during Saturday’s permitted event.

Keep reading…