Three Republican congressmen introduced a resolution Friday calling for special counsel Robert Mueller to recuse himself from the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas believe Mueller should step down due to the fact that he was the FBI director in 2010 when U.S. government agencies approved the sale of Uranium One, according to Business Insider.

Gaetz said Mueller found evidence of criminal activity while he was acting FBI director that could have been relevant to the deal but did not bring any charges, and that Mueller should therefore recuse himself from the current investigation.

“These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised,” Gaetz said in a statement. “He must step down immediately.”

