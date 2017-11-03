Via Fox News:

Will the so-called “Antifa apocalypse” come with a bang or a whimper?

A series of anti-government, leftist rallies set to descend on major cities nationwide Saturday is drawing the attention of local officials, who, like the organizers themselves, fear the events could be hijacked by violent masked anarchists.

The left-wing “Refuse Fascism” group is using Nov. 4 as its kickoff for demonstrations in nearly two dozen U.S. cities, protests it says will continue “day after day and night after night ─ not stopping ─ until our DEMAND is met.”

The “DEMAND” is the removal of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

The gatherings are being described as a kind of “Antifa apocalypse” on right-wing media, according to The Washington Post. Several sites are expressing particular alarm about the loosely-defined left-leaning group, which preaches a version of ferocious anti-government chaos that often uses “domestic terrorist violence,” according to a recent FBI report.

Among the 20 cities where rallies are set to occur are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

