Contractors normally don’t have access to things like this. This is the Edward Snowden equivalent of social media.

Via Axios:

The Twitter employee that deactivated President Trump’s account last night for 11 minutes was a contractor, not a full-time employee, according to a New York Times report.

Why it matters: A Twitter employee (and not a full-time one, at that) having access to the President’s account is a big deal. The Times points out this “highlights a difficult issue for Twitter, as well as other technology companies that rely on large amounts of contract workers to handle sensitive work.” And per Axios’ Ina Fried, Trump uses Twitter “as a primary means of communication. Imagine if this had happened in the midst of a crisis, mid-tweet-storm.”

Keep reading…