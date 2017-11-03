Via FreeBeacon:

A new “Draft Tim Cook 2020” website was launched on Friday as an apparent effort to convince Apple’s CEO to launch a presidential campaign.

The website, which provides no information on who is behind the effort, features a modified red, white, and blue Apple logo and highlights speeches Cook has delivered in place of a campaign platform.

The website also highlights tweets Cook has sent that indicate he is part of the movement to “#Resist” Republican President Donald Trump. Other tweets are shown to illustrate that Cook has taken a position on DACA, the Charlottesville protests, the transgender military ban, and the Paris Climate Accords.

