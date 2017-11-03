Via Daily Caller:

Mother Jones’ Washington bureau chief David Corn was investigated for inappropriate workplace behavior in 2014, and will now be investigated further after new emails about his behavior were released to POLITICO.

Mother Jones editor-in-chief, Clara Jeffery, and CEO, Monika Bauerlein, confirmed that Corn was previously investigated and warned about inappropriate touching of female staffers and insensitive descriptions of sexual violence. Jeffery and Bauerlein said they are investigating further after POLITICO received emails written by former staffers in 2014 and 2015 that alleged inappropriate behavior by Corn.

One of the emails was written in 2015 by a former staffer recounting things other women in the office had told her about Corn. The staffer said Corn “made rape jokes,” ““regularly gave [several women] unwelcome shoulder rubs and engaged in uninvited touching of their legs, arms, backs, and waists,” and “made inappropriate comments about women’s sexuality and anatomy.”

The other email, also written by a former female staffer, says Corn “came up behind me and put his hands and arms around my body in a way that felt sexual and domineering.”

