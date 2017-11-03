Hopefully, it will have a positive effect on the North Korea situation.

Via Fox News:

President Trump embarked on a 13-day trip Friday, with the first stop in Hawaii, ahead of his visit to five major Asian countries in his longest overseas trip to date amid the escalating North Korea threat.

The president and first lady departed the White House Friday morning, stopping to chat with reporters on their way to Air Force One.

“We are about to begin a long trip,” Trump said, noting that the White House had extended the trip, and added an extra day in the Philippines. “We have a big conference, a second conference. And I think we’re going to have great success.”

Trump said that he would be talking about “trade,” and the threat of North Korea.

“We’ll be enlisting the help of a lot people and countries and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “But I think we’re going to have a very successful trip. There is a lot of good will.”

