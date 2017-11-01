How ethical of her…

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a former vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said she is “not surprised” about former colleague Donna Brazile’s disclosure of the Clinton campaign’s takeover of the DNC’s finances and operations.

However, Gabbard, who resigned from the DNC in February 2016 in order to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said she was shocked that the story went public.

“I was not surprised to read about what she wrote. I was surprised to see that it had been written about,” Gabbard said in an interview with the Young Turks on Thursday.

“I wasn’t privy to many of the detailed things that she talked about while I was serving there as vice chair,” she added. “It was something that, you know, had been spoken about in kind of vague terms that, ‘Hey this is a potential course of action that may be taken.’ But to have it laid out in such stark, blunt terms — again, I was not surprised that that happened, but I was a little bit surprised that it was put out there as it was today.”

She was reacting to an excerpt from Brazile’s upcoming book published by Politico on Thursday.

