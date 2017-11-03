To them, yes, attempting civility after pitching division for eight years truly is an adventure.

Via Daily Caller:

The Obama Foundation Summit offered Democrats a chance to escape the realty of Donald Trump’s presidency but doing yoga and writing down their hopes for the country in sidewalk chalk.

The summit, held in Chicago Wednesday to commemorate the launch of the Obama Foundation, attracted prominent Democratic politicians, fundraisers and celebrities, some of whom told Politico the event was “therapeutic” and represented a “sanity bubble.”

After participating in a morning yoga and meditation session to begin the day, attendees were offered the opportunity to attend break out sessions with titles such as “The Adventure of Civility” and “Who Narrates the World?.” In one such session participants were encouraged to write down what they were hopeful for on a chalk board. Answers included “we speak better and listen,” “Americans will see each other,” “my nephews can escape toxic masculinity,” according to Politico.

Keep reading…