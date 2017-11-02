This is an unusual statement for police to make. Police usually do not speculate in public statements. The last word on her was she was ‘a person of interest’ and they have not yet removed that designation.

Via NY Post:

Las Vegas police believe Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend may be hiding something.

Speaking to a local television station on Wednesday, Clarke County Sheriff Joe Lombardo described how cops were suspicious of Marilou Danley and her claims that she knew nothing about Paddock’s murderous plans to shoot up the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

“There is a lot of people that have hundreds and hundreds of guns, but for this individual to do it at a certain point in time and to do it all with such robust action, you would think that Ms. Danley would have some information associated with that,” Lombardo told KLAS in a lengthy, two-hour interview.

“But currently we haven’t been able to pull that out of her, if it’s in her,” he said.

