A low-level staffer in Cincinnati.

Twitter says President Trump’s personal account was briefly deactivated by “human error by a Twitter employee” on Thursday evening.

The account, @realDonaldTrump, was down for 11 minutes, sparking a social media uproar.

The page displayed a “sorry, that page no longer exists” message just before 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Twitter says it is continuing to investigate the situation.