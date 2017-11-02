Like I said, there would be more. For years there were rumors about him. Why didn’t anyone report him to the police?

Via NY Post:

Kevin Spacey turned the set of “House of Cards” into a sick, sexual playground — which he used to harass and abuse young staffers, a report says.

Eight people who currently work on the show or worked on it in the past have come forward and accused the Oscar winning actor of misconduct, with at least one person claiming he was sexually assaulted.

They spoke to CNN on Thursday and detailed Spacey’s alleged actions.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him,” explained a former production assistant, who chose to remain anonymous, as did the others.

“It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors,” he said.

