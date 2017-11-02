One more residual failure of the Obama administration and it cost lives.

Via NY Post:

A comedy of errors caused by a lack of even “basic skills such as seamanship and navigation” caused two deadly Naval destroyer crashes in the Pacific this summer, a damning new report has found.

The USS Fitzgerald slammed into merchant ship the ACX Crystal off the coast of Japan on June 17, killing seven US sailors in the process. The USS John McCain smacked into oil tanker the Alnic MC near Singapore Aug. 20, leaving 10 sailors dead.

The incidents were so mind-boggling that the Navy considered whether the boat’s steering controls had been hacked — but a report issued Thursday by the Navy’s U.S. Fleet Forces Command found it was mostly just old-fashioned incompetence.

“In each incident, there were fundamental failures to responsibly plan, prepare and execute ship activities to avoid undue operational risk,” according to the report issued Thursday, which also looked at two other incidents in the Navy’s 7th Fleet.

In the Fitzgerald’s crash was a “compilation of failures by leadership and watchstanders,” the report states.

