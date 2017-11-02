It’s likely too late to prosecute them at this point. But even so, if at least they are named, that can be a warning. He still has others left to name.

Corey Feldman has finally named a few of the men he claims abused him as a child star.

The eighties child actor, who has alleged he and Corey Haim suffered abuse at the hands of a Hollywood pedophile ring for years, appeared on “Dr. Oz” on Thursday, naming bit actor and his former assistant Jon Grissom, before calling the LAPD’s Elite Special Assault Section.

“This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman revealed of Grissom, who now allegedly lives in Mexico. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Grissom appeared as a valet in 1988’s “License to Drive,” and 1989’s “Dream a Little Dream,” as a P.E. coach. Grissom reportedly previously wrote in a YouTube comment, “I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore.”

But Dr. Oz on Thursday posted a video claiming his legal team has uncovered that Grissom has an extensive record and went to jail for child molestation.

