Via NJ.com:

A man has come forward to allege that when he was 14, he had a sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey that ended in an attempted rape.

The man, now 48 and working as an artist, wished to remain anonymous but told Vulture he wanted to come forward because he was angry about the way that Spacey responded to actor Anthony Rapp’s earlier accusation of sexual misconduct.

“He is a pedophile,” the man said. “When you look at his statement, you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic. He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay.” (“I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man,” Spacey had said in a statement, responding to Rapp’s story that Spacey had directed sexual advances at him when he was 14.)

The man says he met Spacey in 1981, when he was 12 and the actor, 22, was teaching an acting class he attended. They met again when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, he says, then exchanged phone numbers and started a relationship. He says that the relationship ended when he was 15, when Spacey allegedly tried to rape him and he was able to escape.

