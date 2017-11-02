Word. Simple common sense.

Via CNS:

“Nothing proves to me more than this experience that we need to know who’s here with us,” Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone said after an ISIS-inspired terrorist used one of the company’s vehicles to go on a murder spree in New York City Tuesday.

Appearing on Fox News Channel, Langone said the suspect, an immigrant from Uzekistan who legitimately rented the vehicle from Home Depot, is proof that the U.S. immigration system is endangering Americans:

“Nothing proves to me more than this experience that we need to know who’s here with us. How the hell can we just say, ‘Come on in and we don’t care how you got in here and we don’t care where you’re from or what you did or what your background was’?”

Keep reading…