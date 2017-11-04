Civics 101 and history should be mandatory.

Via The College Fix:

Michael Schill doesn’t have any particular expertise in First Amendment law that I know of. He came to the University of Oregon as an expert in property law.

But when the UO president got shouted down at his own State of the University address last month, he suddenly discovered the value of free speech – and the threat that his own little brownshirts posed to the university’s mission.

Now he’s comparing the student protesters who wouldn’t even let him ascend the podium to the same fascists they were purportedly protesting by wrecking his event.

In a New York Times op-ed, Schill said he’s fine with protest but not with “the tactic of silencing, which has been deployed repeatedly at universities around the country”:

Rather than helping people who feel they have little power or voice, students who squelch speech alienate those who are most likely to be sympathetic to their message. It is also ironic that they would associate fascism with the university during a protest in which they limit discourse. One of the students who stormed the stage during my talk told the news media to “expect resistance to anyone who opposes us.” That is awfully close to the language and practices of those the students say they vehemently oppose.

It really does sound like Schill is talking about the unhinged screaming, whining and thuggery deployed by privileged college students who get high on the delusion that their cartoonishly progressive campuses are the second coming of the Third Reich.

