Does this mean the Raiders are staying in Oakland?

Via Washington Times:

It’s not aimed specifically at the NFL, but the league owners who have been enjoying taxpayer help in building stadiums over the years would take a serious hit from House Republicans’ new tax overhaul.

The GOP plan would prohibit professional sports stadiums from taking advantage of tax-exempt bonds, which state and local governments often float for important public works projects.

Generally used for roads, hospitals and the like, a number of communities have extended them to help out sports teams, usually as a way of enticing a team to stay in a community.

Axing the break would save $200 million over the next decade, according to early estimates.

Teams across the pro sports spectrum have taken advantage of the credit, but NFL owners have come under intense scrutiny for their use of the credit this year as players have protested during the national anthem.