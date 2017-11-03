Which side is being untruthful?

Via NorthJersey.com:

Worshipers arriving for morning prayers at the Omar Mosque in Paterson on Wednesday found it closed, with several blocks cordoned off by police officers who were continuing to search the nearby home of the alleged terrorist behind Tuesday’s attack in lower Manhattan.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, lives in an apartment building on Genessee Avenue where federal agents and Passaic County sheriff’s officers continued to search for details about him. Investigators are trying to learn more about what led Saipov to allegedly drive a rented truck onto a bike path, killing eight people and injuring 11, including two children.

While worshipers said Wednesday that they never saw Saipov at Omar Mosque, neighbors who spoke with The Record and NorthJersey.com on Tuesday night said he and his family worshiped there.

