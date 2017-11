Yes, it’s a little hard to defend.

Via Daily Caller:

Current Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez dodged questions about Hillary Clinton allegedly rigging the DNC in her favor.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile wrote in Politico on Thursday that Clinton gave the DNC money in exchange for control over their finances and strategy. Brazile’s revelation seemed to confirm suspicions that the 2016 Democratic primary was titled in Clinton’s favor.

