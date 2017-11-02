Most probably just want to live here after Afghanistan. But the possible danger is clear.

Via Fox New:

The number of Afghan trainees who have disappeared while traveling in the United States more than doubled last year, according to the latest Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) Quarterly Report released to Congress this week.

More than half are unaccounted for, the report says.

A prominent portion of the report was dedicated to discussing the increasing number of Afghan security personnel going AWOL while training in the United States. Of the 320 foreign military trainees that went AWOL since 2005 while in the U.S, almost half – 152 – hailed from Afghanistan. About 83 of those Afghanis remain unaccounted for.

“Our analysis showed that between 2005 and 2017 – 253,977 foreign trainees came to the United States for training. 2,537 were from Afghanistan. During this time, 320 foreign trainees went AWOL,” SIGAR noted. “Of the 320, 152 – 47.5 percent – were from Afghanistan.”

This overall figure represents about 6 percent of all Afghans who received U.S-based training, while only 0.07 percent of trainees from other countries went AWOL. But the Afghan trainee problem is on the uptick – last year, the percentage of Afghan trainees who disappeared doubled from the “historical average of 6 to 7 percent to 13 percent.”

Keep reading…