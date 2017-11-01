Via Daily Mail:

A hardline imam says Muslims shouldn’t celebrate Christmas or even be associated with the festive season.

Sheikh Zainadine Johnson, a former band member who now advocates Sharia law, says participating in the customs of other religions is against Allah.

‘We have to reject them all except Allah,’ he said in an October sermon.

‘You have to reject them and not only do you have to reject it but you have to disassociate yourself from it,’ he said.

‘Disassociate yourself from what they’re worshiping.

‘This is why we can’t celebrate Christmas. Stay away from it. Don’t be a part of it.