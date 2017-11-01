Hard pass.

Via Daily Mail:

Fired FBI director James Comey began promoting his forthcoming book on Thursday with an aw-shucks one-liner that recalled the most memorable moment of his blockbuster summertime congressional hearing.

‘Lordy I hope there are pictures,’ Comey tweeted.

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in June, he was asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that recordings might exist to confirm what the two men had talked about during a few now-famous White House meetings.

‘Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!’ Trump had tweeted in May.

‘Lordy I hope there are tapes,’ Comey told senators a month later.

Keep reading…