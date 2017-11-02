Of course she is.

Via NY Post:

The wife of the Uzbeki national accused of murdering eight people in Manhattan denied any knowledge of her husband’s carefully planned rampage, according to a report.

A person who spoke to Sayfullo Saipov’s 24-year-old wife, Nozima Odilova, on Tuesday evening said she seemed “shocked and horrified and scared and sad” after being grilled by the FBI, a source told the Washington Post.

At the time, the feds were at her Paterson, NJ, house, where they encouraged her to cooperate to make sure no one else was harmed.

Meanwhile, neighbor Carlos Batista recounted that Saipov had occasionally driven a Home Depot pickup truck on the block with a couple of pals — apparently with no building materials aboard.

“They didn’t even have one piece of wood in there, and that’s why I found it a little suspicious,’’ Batista told the Washington Post. “And I do construction, so I know when somebody is doing some type of work.’’

