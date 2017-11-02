NY Times pulls a moderate description out of their ass, he was never moderate. And yes, he had one single reason: kill in the name of ISIS.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times claimed there was “no single reason” for Sayfullo Saipov’s decision to drive a truck into more than 20 people in New York City Tuesday.

TheNYT attributed his attack more to a lack of opportunity and financial trouble in a Wednesday profile of the terrorist, even though Saipov yelled “Allahu Akbar” while being apprehended by police and had a note pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

“As with any attack like this, there is no single reason Mr. Saipov reportedly decided to kill innocents,” the article read, going on to claim that “He had come to the United States as a moderate Muslim with dreams of making it.”

Saipov killed eight people in his attack, before being brought down by a police officer. He is now being held in a New York hospital, where he told doctors he was proud of his actions and wished he had killed even more.

